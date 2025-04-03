The Trump Administration

Live updates: Markets, economists and U.S. allies react to Trump's expansive new tariffs

Countries seeking to sell goods to the United States will now face taxes as high as 54% based on how the White House is calculating duties on U.S. exports.

  • The Trump administration's aggressive global tariff regime against imported goods from some of its closest allies has drawn strong reactions across the board.
  • Global markets reacted sharply and swiftly, with investors fleeing U.S. stock indexes and stocks of companies that rely on global supply chains plummeting.
  • The steep tariffs are raising consumer fears that higher prices are on the way.

