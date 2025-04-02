The Trump Administration

Live updates: President Trump set to announce new round of tariffs

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump is expected to roll out the largest set of new trade barriers in generations Wednesday, calling it "Liberation Day."
  • The White House has said that the newest tariffs would be reciprocal with other nations and that they would include duties on specific sectors like pharmaceuticals or computer chips.
  • Trump has already announced 25% tariffs on automobiles imported to the United States, which will take effect tomorrow.
  • Trump administration officials have argued that the higher costs from tariffs are worth it for the increase in manufacturing jobs that would be created over the long-term.

President Donald Trump is set to announce a sweeping plan Wednesday to place tariffs on potentially trillions of dollars’ worth of goods imported into the United States. Follow along for live updates.

