The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
NBC News

Trump Raises Eyebrows With Tweet Declaring He Did Not Have ‘a Series of Mini-Strokes'

The denials came after a new book raised more questions about Trump's mystery trip to Walter Reed medical center last year

US President Donald Trump listens to officials during a roundtable discussion on community safety, at Mary D. Bradford High School in in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. - Trump said Tuesday on a visit to protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin that recent anti-police demonstrations in the city were acts of "domestic terror" committed by violent mobs.
Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

President Donald Trump posted a baffling tweet on Tuesday declaring that he has not had a series of "mini-strokes"— and had the White House physician release a statement backing up his claim, NBC News reports.

"It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted.

The tweet was followed hours later by a statement from White House physician Sean Conley, who said he was speaking out at Trump's request. "I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini-stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media," Conley said.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

Melania Trump 2 hours ago

New Questions About Trump Inauguration Money Raised in Book ‘Melania and Me'

Jacob Blake 13 hours ago

Trump Says Kenosha Visit Will ‘Increase Enthusiasm,' Local Leaders Warn He's Inflaming Racial Tensions

No major media outlet appears to have reported in recent days that Trump had a series of mini-strokes.

A White House aide told NBC News that Trump was referring to a tweet from former President Bill Clinton’s former press secretary Joe Lockhart, who asked in a tweet Monday if Trump had "a stroke which he is hiding from the American public." Lockhart did not mention "mini-strokes."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

NBC NewsTwitterPresident TrumpTweets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us