Trump Raises Eyebrows With Tweet Declaring He Did Not Have ‘a Series of Mini-Strokes'

President Donald Trump posted a baffling tweet on Tuesday declaring that he has not had a series of "mini-strokes"— and had the White House physician release a statement backing up his claim, NBC News reports.
"It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted.
The tweet was followed hours later by a statement from White House physician Sean Conley, who said he was speaking out at Trump's request. "I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini-stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media," Conley said.
The Trump Administration
The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
No major media outlet appears to have reported in recent days that Trump had a series of mini-strokes.
A White House aide told NBC News that Trump was referring to a tweet from former President Bill Clinton’s former press secretary Joe Lockhart, who asked in a tweet Monday if Trump had "a stroke which he is hiding from the American public." Lockhart did not mention "mini-strokes."