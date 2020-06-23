William Barr

Rep. Nadler Preparing to Subpoena Attorney General William Barr for Testimony

The House Judiciary Committee chairman intends to subpoena Barr for July 2. Nadler has criticized the attorney general over the firing of a top prosecutor in New York

In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., conducts the House Judiciary Committee markup titled Resolution for Investigative Procedures.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Democrat who leads the House Judiciary Committee is set to subpoena Attorney General William Barr for testimony early next month, NBC News has confirmed.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is preparing to subpoena testimony on July 2, a committee spokesperson confirmed Monday night.

"We have begun the process to issue that subpoena," Nadler said Monday night on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Barr has been criticized in recent days for the abrupt removal of the top prosecutor for the influential Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, over the weekend.

