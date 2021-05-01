Utah

Sen. Mitt Romney Booed at Utah GOP Convention

“I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues,” he said as he was met with a chorus of jeers

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) walks through the U.S. Capitol after President Biden's address to congress April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was greeted by a barrage of insults and boos Saturday from a crowd of more than 2,100 delegates at the state Republican convention.

Despite the boos, Utah Republicans rejected a motion to censure Romney over his votes to impeach former President Donald Trump, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues,” Romney said as a chorus of jeers rose from those gathered inside the Maverick Center.

"Oh yeah, you can boo all you like, but I've been a Republican all my life," Romney added. "My dad was a governor of Michigan, my dad worked for Republican candidates that he believed in. I worked for Republicans across the country, and if you don't recall, I was the Republican nominee for President in 2012."

