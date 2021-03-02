What to Know About Tuesday's Special Election to Fill Holly Mitchell's State Senate Seat

What to Know Seven candidates are vying to represent the 30th State Senate District, which stretches from downtown Los Angeles to Culver City.

Twenty-three vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If no candidate receives a majority, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held May 4.

Seven candidates are on the ballot of for Tuesday’s special election to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

The candidates are vying to represent the 30th District, which stretches from downtown Los Angeles to Culver City.

Mitchell has endorsed Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager, D-Baldwin Hills, who was her district director before being elected to represent the 54th Assembly District in a 2018 special election. The 54th Assembly District covers 53.6% of the 30th Senate District, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Twenty-three vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All will follow strict pandemic health protocols. Voters also can drop vote-by-mail ballots at drop boxes and vote centers.

Here are the candidates appearing on the ballot.

Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager, D-Baldwin Hills

Culver City Councilman Daniel Lee

Cheryl C. Turner, trial lawyer and transactional attorney

Businessman/entrepreneur Joe Lisuzzo

Business consultant Tiffani Jones

Renita Duncan, U.S. Army Reserve command sergeant major and violence prevention integrator/program director with the U.S. Air Force

Ernesto Huerta, community organizer who is a member of the Peace and Freedom Party

If no candidate receives a majority, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held May 4. The overwhelmingly Democratic district also includes Mar Vista, Century City, Ladera Heights, Exposition Park, South Los Angeles, Westmont and a portion of Inglewood.

County registrar officials began sending vote-by-mail ballots to voters in the district Feb. 1. They can be dropped off at drop boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An interactive map of drop boxes can be found here. An interactive map of vote centers, which includes wait times, can be found here

Ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received within three days by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will be processed, verified and counted, according to Mike Sanchez, its public information officer.