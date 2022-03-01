State of the Union 2022

‘The State of the Union Is Strong': Biden Closes Out First Address

Joe Biden
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

In closing out his first State of the Union address, Biden said that the country will "protect freedom and liberty, to expand fairness and opportunity."

"We will save democracy," Biden said. "As hard as these times have been, I am more optimistic about America today than I have been my whole life. Because I see the future that is within our grasp. Because I know there is simply nothing beyond our capacity."

"On this night, in our 245th year as a nation, I have come to report on the State of the Union," Biden added. "And my report is this: the State of the Union is strong—because you, the American people, are strong."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

State of the Union 2022
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us