georgia

Trump Begs Georgia Sec. of State to Overturn Election Results in Remarkable, Hourlong Phone Call

“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” Trump said. "There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Trump holds rally in Valdosta, Georgia
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Donald Trump begged Georgia's secretary of state to overturn the election results in a remarkable, hourlong phone call obtained by NBC News on Sunday.

Excerpts of the call, which took place Saturday, were first published by The Washington Post earlier Sunday.

The phone call featured Trump, days before he is set to leave office, pleading with Raffensperger to alter the vote total and launching into a barrage of discredited conspiracy theories about the election. Trump even suggested that Raffensperger may face criminal consequences should he refuse to intervene in accordance with Trump's wishes.

Politics

Local, state and national politics

Los Angeles 1 hour ago

NewsConference: California Politics, Looking Into 2021

Los Angeles 1 hour ago

NewsConference: LA Port Copes With COVID-19

Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, pushed back on the president's claims and said President-elect Joe Biden's victory of more than 12,700 votes was accurate.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

georgiaDonald Trump2020 Presidential Raceelection resultsBrad Raffensperger
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us