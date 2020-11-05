Department of Defense

Long at Odds With Trump, Defense Secretary Esper Has Prepared a Resignation Letter, Say Officials

Mark Esper, U.S. Secretary of Defense, speaks during a news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Oct. 26, 2020.
T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images (File)

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has prepared a letter of resignation, according to an NBC News report citing three current defense officials.

It's not uncommon for Cabinet secretaries to prepare undated letters of resignation during a presidential transition, giving the commander in chief the chance to replace them for a second term. The president decides whether to accept the resignation letters, and the process usually occurs after the election results are clear.

But defense officials say Esper prepared his letter because he is one of the Cabinet officials long expected to be pushed out after the election.

As his tenure may be coming to an end, Esper is helping members of Congress draft legislation that will strip names of Confederate leaders from military bases in a move that could put him further at odds with President Donald Trump.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com.

More Politics Coverage

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Judges Dismiss Trump Claims in Georgia, Michigan

Elections 2020 11 hours ago

Biden Rebuilding ‘Blue Wall' in Race for the White House

This article tagged under:

Department of DefenseDonald TrumpTrump administrationMark Esper
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us