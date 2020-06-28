The Villages

Trump Promotes Video Showing Apparent Supporter Shouting ‘White Power'

Trump said the supporters shown in the video were "great people"

President Trump speaks on stage in Tulsa
Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Donald Trump promoted a video on Twitter Sunday morning showing a man in a golf cart with Trump campaign gear shouting "white power."

The video, which Trump said was from the Florida retirement community known as The Villages, featured a parade of golf carts, some with pro-Trump signs, driving past anti-Trump protesters who were shouting curses at them. The man who is heard shouting "white power" was responding to protesters shouting "racist."

Hours later, the president deleted the tweet from his feed.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump had written. "The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"

Politics

Local, state and national politics

coronavirus 8 hours ago

NewsConference: Fighting COVID-19, One Simple Rule

police reform 8 hours ago

NewsConference: Congress Fails to Pass Police Reform

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

The VillagesDonald TrumpTwitter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us