Trump won't rule out seeking a third term: ‘There are methods' for doing so

President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment, saying in an exclusive interview with NBC News that there were methods for doing so and clarifying that he was “not joking.”

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, referring to his allies. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

“I’m focused on the current,” Trump added, in some of his most extensive comments to date about serving a third term.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

When asked whether he wanted another term, the president responded, “I like working.”

“I’m not joking,” Trump said, when asked to clarify. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

When asked whether he has been presented with plans to allow him to seek a third term, Trump said, “There are methods which you could do it.”

NBC News asked about a possible scenario in which Vice President JD Vance would run for office and then pass the role to Trump. Trump responded that “that’s one” method.

“But there are others too,” Trump added.

Asked to share another method, Trump simply responded “no.”

Amending the Constitution to abolish the two-term limit would be exceedingly difficult, requiring either a two-thirds vote of Congress or two-thirds of the states agreeing to call a constitutional convention to propose changes. Either route would then require ratification from three-quarters of the states.

The president pointed to his poll numbers, saying that “a lot of people would like me to” hold office for a third term.

Trump has previously commented on running for a third term in office, though Republicans have seen these comments as jokes or the president trolling his critics.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., crafted a resolution calling for the extension of presidential term limits, which would allow Trump to seek another term in office.

Meanwhile, Trump ally Steve Bannon said in an interview on News Nation that he believes Trump will “run and win again in 2028.” Bannon said in the same interview that he thought “we’ll have a couple of alternatives” in determining how Trump could seek a third term despite the two-term maximum for holding the presidency.

The White House has amplified Trump’s comments likening himself to royalty, posting a picture of a fake magazine cover depicting the president with a crown after the administration shot down congestion pricing in New York City.

The White House’s post to X quoted Trump’s previous comments on Truth Social: “LONG LIVE THE KING!”

Peter Nicholas contributed.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: