Monday Is the Voter Registration Deadline for the California June Primary Election

An important deadline arrives Monday for anyone who plans to vote in California’s Primary Election.

Residents who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old on Election Day — June 7 — must register to vote by Monday in order to receive a ballot in the mail.

Here’s what to know.

How can I register to vote?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

People can register to vote online by clicking here. Not sure if you’re registered? Check your voter registration status here.

What happens after I register to vote?

If you register by Monday, you will receive a vote-by-mail ballot that you’ll return in accordance with the instructions that come with it. To return the ballot, people can mail it by June 7, drop it off at a vote center or in an official vote-by-mail drop box location.

Click the county elections site below for details.

What if I miss the voter registration deadline?

You can still register at a vote center during the 11-day voting period leading up to and including June 7. You’ll be given a Conditional Voter Registration ballot to cast. The ballot will be counted once it is verified.

What races are part of the June 7 election?

The June 7 election includes the elections for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney

general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, U.S. representative in Congress, state senator, state assembly member, as well as other local candidates.

For people living in the city of Los Angeles, races include mayor, city attorney, controller and council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

Check our Plan Your Vote tool to learn more about what's at stake in this year's election.