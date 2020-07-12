Protests Continue Despite Heat Wave and Surge in COVID-19 Infections

More demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality are scheduled Sunday despite a National Weather Service forecast of triple-digit temperatures in some parts of the Southland and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The nationwide movement sparked by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continues more than six weeks after he was killed while in police custody and now embraces a wide range of issues.
Events scheduled Sunday in the Los Angeles area include:
- 10 a.m. in West Los Angeles, at Culver and Centinela boulevards
- Noon in Sherman Oaks, near Sherman Oaks Galleria, Ventura and
Sepulveda boulevards
- 2 p.m. in Los Angeles, ``Black & Brown Unity March'' gathering with
music and vendors; unity march starts at 4 p.m. 200 N. Grand Ave.
- 6 p.m. in Santa Clarita, a protest for Vanessa Guillen, Valencia
Boulevard and McBean Parkway