Puppy Cupid: Oxnard Woman Connects Co-workers with Fur-babies

Some people call their colleagues "work family." But a group of co-workers in Ventura County are now a real family, connect by puppies from the same litter.  

By Helen Jeong

An Oxnard woman is being hailed as a “puppy cupid” after she connected six puppies with her work colleagues.

Danielle Ramirez, who comes to a family of dog lovers, helped facilitate the adoption of six new puppies that came from the same litter bred by her sister-in-law’s sister. As soon as she knew the new dogs needed homes, Ramirez immediately got to work by asking her co-workers at Child Development Resources of Ventura County in Oxnard.

“I started texting and emailing people,” Ramirez recalled. “I wish I could walk around and ask people every day, ‘Do you want a puppy?’”

The puppies went fast, according to Ramirez. In the end, five colleagues became new fur-parents with one of them now raising two pups at once.

“We’re now one big puppy family,” Ramirez said. “They like to talk about puppies to each other and say, ‘Let me see pictures. Send me pictures.’”

Since being sent to their new families, the puppies are now 4 months old. To celebrate the fact the co-workers are now dog-relatives, their employer threw a puppy reunion at the office where the brothers and sisters got to see one another again and receive gift bags.

Several puppies from the same litter reunited with their sibling at a "pawty" organized by Child Development Resources of Ventura County.

“It was cool to see how big they got,” Ramirez laughed. “You can tell they were brothers and sisters. It was fun to watch them run and play.”

The colleagues-turned-fur-relatives are hoping to have a yearly reunion, allowing the dogs to play with their siblings again.

