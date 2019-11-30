Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Downey

California Highway Patrol were chasing a suspected reckless DUI driver going at high speeds through Cerritos Saturday night, the LA County Sheriff's Department said.

Authorities were initially in pursuit of the BMW going westbound on Washington Boulevard under the 5 Freeway overpass.

The vehicle can be seen weaving in and out of traffic, and sent sparks flying as it nearly missed a car on the 605 Freeway going toward Buena Park.

The suspect was arrested after a successful CHP pit maneuver, ending the chase in Downey.