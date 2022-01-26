Remembering Kobe: A Look Back at Bryant's Legendary Career

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020.

On Wednesday -- exactly two years after Bryant's untimely passing -- tributes poured in from the basketball community and beyond.

"Family is forever," the Los Angeles Lakers tweeted along with a photo of Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who was also killed in the 2020 crash.

The lifelong Los Angeles Laker, had his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired on Dec. 18, 2017, becoming the first NBA player to have both his jerseys retired.

Take a look back at Bryant's storied career in photos as we remember the Black Mamba's impact on the sports world and beyond.