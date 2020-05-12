Rescue Underway After Car Plunges 200 Feet Over Hillside

Crews were working to rescue two people from a car that plunged 200 feet down a hillside in Tujunga, officials said Tuesday.

The car, smashed in on both sides, fell down a hillside near the 7600 block of West Memory Drive, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

A woman in her 60s was in critical condition after being freed from the car, LAFD said.

She was taken back up via a two-line rope system and was being taken to the hospital.

A man in his 60s was also being freed from the car. He was also in serious to critical condition, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the car crashed down the hillside.



