Armed Man Enters Rialto Police Station and is Shot by Police

A man with a weapon entered Rialto police station where he was shot Monday, police told NBCLA.

A Rialto police captain said the armed man entered a secure area of the station Monday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the man being shot.

Rialto police say there are only two ways into the station, and they are both secure. Police cruisers have a remote to open the gate, and that is how officers get in.

Rialto police said they went office by office to make sure all staff were OK following the shooting.

Just In: A man with a weapon entered Rialto police station where he was shot and killed Monday, police told NBCLA. https://t.co/c4t6VYgaHS pic.twitter.com/QUhoDr443U — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) December 6, 2022

Aerial footage from the scene captured by NewsChopper4 showed a weapon on the ground of the parking lot that resembled a rifle.

Rialto said it was an "AR 15 style rifle," but it wasn't clear if it was real or an airsoft replica.

