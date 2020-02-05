Riverside

Riverside Soccer Coach Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Player

Detectives believe there may be additional victims not yet identified.

Jordan Russell Cohen, 25, was arrested Monday night and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of lewd acts on a minor, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

Jordan Russell Cohen, 25, was arrested Monday night and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of lewd acts on a minor, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

He said detectives were told Saturday that Cohen, who teaches soccer to children in the Orangecrest neighborhood, allegedly sexually abused a girl who is between 10 and 16 years old.

The minor's name, age and the circumstances of the alleged encounter were not disclosed.

Following a two-day investigation, members of the police department's Sexual Assault-Child Abuse Unit took the coach into custody without incident at his residence on Magnolia Avenue, Railsback said.

He said detectives believe there may be additional victims not yet identified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the SACA detective squad at 951-826-8716.

