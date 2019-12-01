Road Closures to Ski Destinations Lifted

Road closures to popular Southern California ski destinations were lifted Sunday, though chains are still required, according to Caltrans.

A storm earlier this week blanketed mountains across Southern California with up to 36 inches of snow, including Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, which reported receiving one of its best November snowfalls in years.

In the San Bernardino Mountains, Snow Summit and its sister ski resort, Bear Mountain, which opened earlier this week, reported a new record for November with 54 inches of snowfall.

Caltrans advised motorists heading for higher altitudes to come prepared with chains, even if vehicles are not required to be equipped with them.

"Don't be the person who closes the routes that just opened overnight because you don't have chains!!" the agency cautioned on Twitter.

Routes to Big Bear and Mountain High were closed because of the heavy snowfall on Saturday but have since reopened, giving snowgoers a chance to test the slopes or bust out the sled before the weekend is over.

Caltrans officials said State Route 18 from Running Springs to Big Bear reopened Sunday morning, but State Route 138 east of Interstate 15 was open to residents only.

However, for those headed to Mountain High, State Route 138 west of Interstate 15 was open to all traffic, as was State Route 2 to Wrightwood, despite chain requirements.