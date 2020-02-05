El Monte

Roommate of El Monte Woman Found in Dumpster Arrested

Security video showed a man pushing a plastic bin toward the dumpster, then returning minutes later without the bin.

By City News Service

A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly killing his 64-year-old roommate, whose body was found in a dumpster near the El Monte mobile home park where they lived, police reported.

David Lemus-Orellana, 22, was booked on suspicion of murder in the
death of Florinda Velasquez-Hernandez, and was being held on $1 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The suspect and victim were roommates,'' sheriff's Deputy Trina
Schrader said in a statement. "The motive for this incident is unknown at this time.''

The body was discovered in a dumpster about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the
3300 block of Maxson Road by El Monte police officers sent there on a
"suspicious circumstances'' call from a person who reported that a man was
seen dragging a female body toward the trash container, sheriff's Deputy
Juanita Navarro-Suarez said.

Security video showed a man pushing a plastic bin toward the dumpster, then returning minutes later without the bin.

Information was not immediately available on her cause of death.

Sheriff's detectives, who were assisting El Monte police in the investigation, asked anyone with information about the woman's death to contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. An anonymous report can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

