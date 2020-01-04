Santa Ana

Santa Ana Off-Duty Officer Involved in Anaheim Traffic Crash

By City News Service

73265162
Getty Images/Aurora Creative

Caution tape at a crime scene.

" data-ellipsis="false">

An off-duty Santa Ana police officer in an undercover vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle traffic crash Saturday in Anaheim, a police sergeant said.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and it was not immediately known if the off-duty officer was one of the injured, said Anaheim Police Sgt. Jake Gallacher.

"DUI is not suspected in the crash," Gallacher said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Lake Elsinore 1 min ago

Lake Elsinore Man Arrested, 10 Pounds of Meth Found in Home

stabbing 2 hours ago

Suspect Arrested in Fatal New Year’s Day Stabbing

The crash occurred a little before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Beach
Boulevard and Ball Road, he said, adding that he had no other immediate
information.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaSanta Ana Police Department
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us