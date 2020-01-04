Santa Ana Off-Duty Officer Involved in Anaheim Traffic Crash

An off-duty Santa Ana police officer in an undercover vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle traffic crash Saturday in Anaheim, a police sergeant said.
Two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and it was not immediately known if the off-duty officer was one of the injured, said Anaheim Police Sgt. Jake Gallacher.
"DUI is not suspected in the crash," Gallacher said.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The crash occurred a little before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Beach
Boulevard and Ball Road, he said, adding that he had no other immediate
information.
Copyright CNS - City News Service