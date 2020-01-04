Santa Ana Off-Duty Officer Involved in Anaheim Traffic Crash

An off-duty Santa Ana police officer in an undercover vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle traffic crash Saturday in Anaheim, a police sergeant said.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and it was not immediately known if the off-duty officer was one of the injured, said Anaheim Police Sgt. Jake Gallacher.

"DUI is not suspected in the crash," Gallacher said.

The crash occurred a little before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Beach

Boulevard and Ball Road, he said, adding that he had no other immediate

information.