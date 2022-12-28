Security Guard for University Park Apartment Killed on Duty

LAPD homicide detectives are piecing together clues after a security guard for an apartment building near USC was shot and killed earlier this morning.

Police say shooting happened outside Lorenzo, which is described as “an upscale student housing community near W. 23rd St and Flower St. LAFD paramedics found the victim on the street outside the building before 1 a.m. and declared him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations show the unarmed guard in his 30s got into a dispute with a possible trespasser before he was shot. Detectives are now questioning the person of interest.

“He was detained behind the building,” says Lt. Ryan Rabbett. “We’re being told that person had a weapon when officers detained him.”

Police say the victim was on-duty at the time of the shooting.

Lt. Rabbett also confirmed there was one witness who has provided information to the police.