See’s Candies Shuts Down Operations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

See’s Candies is suspending operations amid coronavirus concerns for the second time in a century.

In the South San Francisco- based company's 99-year history, the only other time it suspended operations was during World War II.

"See’s is always focused on bringing joy to our customers. We are very sorry to have to say that sees.com is not taking orders at this time," a statement on See's website said. "In recognition of the guidance provided by local health authorities, See’s has suspended production and shipping of product."

See's was founded in Los Angeles in 1921 and later moved its headquarters to San Francisco in 1936.