Two Cats, Dog Rescued After Irvine Area Chase

Authorities arrested a man out on parole who led them on a chase in the Irvine area. They rescued two cats and a dog from the vehicle after the arrest.

The pursuit started on the 241 Freeway going southbound with speeds of about 100 mph around 7 p.m.

The driver then ran multiple red lights near the District Shopping Center in Tustin.

According to California Highway Patrol, the driver was out on parole at the time of the chase but it's unknown for what crime.

The chase ended at the intersection of Kalmus Drive and Red Hills Avenue when the driver was apprehended, but the passangers were not.

The dog and two cats rescued at the end of the chase were returned to the owner of the vehicle.