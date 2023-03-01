Snow at Disneyland? Videos Show White Stuff Falling at Happiest Place on Earth

As another storm brings hail, snow and rain to Southern California, videos circulating of Disneyland in Orange County have people holding onto the idea that it's snowing at the Happiest Place on Earth.

But you might have to let it go.

Can't tell if that's real or fake snow on Matterhorn Mountain today. 🏔️ #Disneyland — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 1, 2023

While there is white stuff flurrying in the air and to the ground, it is not actually snow -- it is graupel, according to NBC4 meteorologist David Biggar.

"Video of graupel and possibly some small hail at Disneyland from a thunderstorm earlier this afternoon. This is not snow," Biggar said.

Video of graupel and possibly some small hail at Disneyland from a thunderstorm earlier this afternoon. This is not snow. @NBCLA https://t.co/0Ae625eaZN pic.twitter.com/2QGFrvTv2H — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) March 1, 2023

Videos captured by Twitter user @wogglebugg show what certainly looks like snow falling and accumulating on umbrellas.

A week earlier, a rare sight of snowy mountains captivated Angelenos as an unrelenting storm battered the region. A blizzard warning was issued for the mountain areas -- something that hadn't been seen since 1989.