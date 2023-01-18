California

So Fetch! Pink's Hot Dogs Has a Grool New ‘Mean Girls' Hot Dog

Do you want to do something fun? Forget about Taco Bell.

By Heather Navarro

What to Know

  • What: Get a free "Mean Girls" hot dog.
  • Where: Pink's Hot Dog booth at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre
  • When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4-7 p.m. PST

On Wednesdays, we eat Pink's -- Hot Dogs, that is.

In an interesting collab that honestly has way more pun possibilities than previously considered, legendary Pink's Hot Dogs in Hollywood is teaming up with the Pantages Theatre and their run of "Mean Girls."

They are introducing the "And None for Gretchen" wiener -- which to be honest, kind of writes itself.

The hot dog, which Pink's promises is as sweet, saucy and spicy as the Plastics, has sweet and saucy onions, nacho cheese and jalapeños.

After hearing that description, you may be thinking, "Is nacho cheese a carb?"

In order to get a free "Mean Girls" hot dog, go to the Pink's booth at the Hollywood Pantages and show a valid ticket (including for past performances).

If you don't have a ticket, tell your mom -- only if she's not a regular mom but a cool mom -- and maybe she can float you $39 to see the show.

Now, if only we could find a place that sells "You Go, Glen Cocoa."

