Soaring Temps Bring Heat Warnings Starting Tuesday, Cooling Centers Open

Weather experts warn the next few days will feel pretty miserable, unless you're a desert rat.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for dangerously hot conditions Tuesday through Thursday for the Antelope Valley, where temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees were expected.

Health officials urged Southland residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. They warned that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Los Angeles County will open cooling centers around the area starting Tuesday, to give residents a place to escape the heat.

The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and they will "operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria" due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The county cooling centers will be located at:

Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles;

Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave., Azusa;

El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar;

Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena;

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road;

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2;

Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E. Avenue R, Sun Village; and

Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave., El Monte.

Available locations may change, and a current list is available here, or by calling 211.