SoCal Studios and Gyms Offering Free Online Workout Classes Amid Coronavirus Closures

With gyms and fitness studios shuttered until at least March 31 amid coronavirus concerns, studios are offering free at-home workouts to SoCal residents. Ranging from yoga to HIT workouts, these workouts can be done in front of the TV with barely any equipment. Here is a list of places that are waiving fees to offer at-home workouts to everyone.

Modo Yoga: The studio is offering free variations of their yoga classes through their Instagram. Just pull up their Instagram during a designated class time and follow along through their live stories.

Basecamp Fitness: The 35 minute quick blast workout is offering free workouts to all both on their app and on their Instagram. Look at their posts for written workouts or workout alongside the trainers on their Instagram lives.

Planet Fitness: One of the country's biggest gym chains is offering at home workouts through their Facebook page. The workouts can later be streamed on their Youtube page.

Corepower Yoga: The national chain of yoga studios has made their Corepower Yoga On Demand for free the public for the next two weeks. New classes will be added each week. They also are offering free meditation classes as well.

LIT Method: The low impact training method is offering non-members one month free of LIT Method On Demand with promo code "“BOLTCULTSTRONG.” 50 videos are already live with more expected on Wednesday.