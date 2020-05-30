Southern California Philharmonic To Stream ‘On-Line Musical Open House’

The Orange County-based Southern California Philharmonic will stream an ``On-Line Musical Open House" from 4-7 p.m. Saturday including video clips of past performances.

The orchestra is conducting its first online event after being forced to cancel its concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will also include "Stump the Conductor" where music director/conductor Branden Muresan will answer musical trivia questions sent to the website. There will also be interviews with the orchestra's Young Artist Winners.

The On-Line Musical Open House will be streamed on the orchestra's website.

The Southern California Philharmonic was founded in 2003. It bills itself as a "community-based orchestra providing local musicians and the public a chance to engage with the great orchestral works."

