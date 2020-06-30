SpaceX Launches US Space Force Satellite

SpaceX Launch

SpaceX launched a U.S. Space Force satellite Tuesday afternoon.

By City News Service

Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched another rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida Tuesday, this time carrying a U.S. Space Force global positioning satellite into orbit.

The launch window for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the GPS III SV03 satellite was at 12:55 p.m. California time.

The satellite launch was originally scheduled for April 29, but it was delayed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Space Force officials said the delay resulted in only minimal cost increases.

“The NSSL (National Security Space Launch) program’s number one priority is to achieve mission success on each and every National Security Space launch,” Col. Robert Bongiovi, launch enterprise director, said in a statement. “We also strive to procure affordable launch services that maintain assured access to space for the nation. Our goal with GPS III SV03 was to maintain our mission assurance record, while exploring unique cost-saving opportunities like recovering a booster to deliver the capabilities our warfighters demand.”

As has become customary with SpaceX launches, the company will attempt to recover the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket by landing it on a barge floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Space Force officials said the GPS III satellite signals are more “accurate and powerful” than previous iterations, and also have improved anti-jamming capabilities.

