SpongeBob SquarePants' Patty Wagon is Cruising Around LA. Here's How to Catch a Ride

By Heather Navarro

Whooooooooo rides in an Uber that's covered in cheese?

Are you ready kids? Aye, aye, captain!

If you need a ride out of Bikini Bottom, or maybe just need to cruise around Los Angeles, you're in luck: the famous Patty Wagon from Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Squarepants is on the move in Southern California.

Halloween is a time for people to dress up, so Uber says, why not cars too?

For a limited time in Los Angeles, riders will have a chance to win a ride in SpongeBob SquarePants’ Patty Wagon.

Anyone who gets connected to the famous ride will also win a face mask.

The surprise rides will be offered Friday, Oct. 29 through the 31st.

Riders in Miami, Florida, will get a shot at riding in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Party Wagon, while riders in Atlanta, Georgia, will get a chance to ride in Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine.

Take a look at the images of the Patty Wagon below.

