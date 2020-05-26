1992 Dream Team Auction Allows Fans to Purchase a Piece of History

What is the greatest basketball team ever assembled?

Is it the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls that went 72-10?

The 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers that went 15-1 in the postseason?

The 2016 Golden State Warriors that went 73-9, but lost in the Finals?

For many, the answer is none of those teams. For those that are old enough to remember, the 1992 USA Men's Olympic Basketball team known as the "Dream Team," was the greatest team ever assembled.

The "Dream Team" was the first American Olympic team to feature active NBA players and therefore was constructed of the very best players in the world at the time. 28 years later, 11 of the 12 players are in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, including three of the teams coaches.

The roster was compromised of a who's who of the very best basketball players of that era. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Clyde Drexler, David Robinson, Chris Mullin and Christian Laettner made up the team that went undefeated (8-0) and won each game by an average margin of victory of 44 points.

Now, fans can own a part of history as game-worn shoes and other memorabilia items from the 1992 Dream Team will be available at the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction until June 19.

Sneakers worn by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Scottie Pippen will be available for auction for the very first time and were consigned by a Dream Team staff member who received the sneakers directly from the players themselves. A portion of the proceeds of the auction will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

There are many other items in the collection, but Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics are by far the premier piece of the auction. The shoes are the first Jordan photo-matched Dream Team item ever to be offered publicly, and fans may have caught a glimpse of them during the 10-part ESPN docuseries "The Last Dance."

In addition to the Dream Team items, the auction also is offering game-used gear from Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and other top NBA players. There are also high-end autographed cards from many of the NBA's top players as well. Headlining the cards is a 2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Dual Number Pieces Michael Jordan & LeBron James Patch autographed by both players. The collection also has a 2003-04 LeBron James Rookie Card and a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie Card.

Other Jordan items include game-worn gear from Jordan's collegiate days at the University of North Carolina and a 1994 Chicago White Sox warmup jersey and wristbands.

The auction includes game-worn t-shirts, shoes, and jerseys autographed by Kobe Bryant.

For more information about the Lelands 2020 Spring Auction or to bid on any of the items, visit http://www.lelands.com.