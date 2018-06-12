Warriors Celebrate 3rd Title in 4 Years With Oakland Parade

A sea of blue and gold will flood the streets of downtown Oakland Tuesday morning as the Warriors and "Dub Nation" celebrate the team's third championship in four years with a festive parade.

More than one million people are expected to pack the sidewalks between downtown Oakland and Lake Merritt to cheer on the champions. Golden State swiftly swept its way to the title after rolling the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

The parade route for the Golden State Warriors' 2018 championship celebration.

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

This year's parade will be different than previous Golden State championship parades, according to the team. Players, coaches, team officials and dignitaries will still cruise along the parade route as usual, but there will be no post-parade rally near Lake Merritt.



After starting at the intersection of Broadway and 11th Street, the parade will continue straight along Broadway toward 20th Street. From there, it will turn right and proceed toward Harrison Street, turn right again and then turn left at 19th Street. Parade participants will continue along 19th Street and eventually hang a right onto Lakeside Drive before wrapping up the celebration at 13th and Oak streets.





Fans can begin to stake their claims along the sidewalks beginning at 6:30 a.m., according to the team.

When it comes to making the journey to the parade, fans are highly encouraged to take public transportation, such as BART and AC Transit, which are both slated to ramp up service in order to accomodate the large crowds. Parking around the parade route will be "significantly limited," according to the team.

Live coverage of the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, an hour prior to the event, as well as online via livestream.

For complete parade details, visit warriors.com.

NBA Finals Photos: Warriors, Cavaliers Duke it Out

