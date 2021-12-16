2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to Watch Saints at Buccaneers in Week 15

2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
In the past, the title of "Best Game of the Week" used to belong to Monday Night Football. In recent years, Sunday Night Football has taken over the honor.
Hosting some of the biggest games of the season, one can always guarantee that the wild slate of Sunday games in the NFL concludes with a battle between top teams in the league.
This year is no different, as matchups featuring potential contenders will happen on a weekly basis. From Tom Brady's return to New England to another iteration of Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson, Sunday Night Football has it all.
The Week 15 matchup features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC). When the two teams last met on Halloween, the Saints came away with a 36-27 shootout win. Trevor Siemian came in to relieve Jameis Winston as New Orleans held on despite four touchdown passes from Tom Brady.
The 10-3 Bucs can clinch an NFC South title with a win or tie in primetime, while the 6-7 Saints are still in the thick of the NFC wild card chase.
2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule
Week 1
September 9 (Thursday Night Kickoff): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Dallas Cowboys 29
September 12: Los Angeles Rams 34, Chicago Bears 14
Week 2
September 19: Baltimore Ravens 36, Kansas City Chiefs 35
Week 3
September 26: Green Bay Packers 30, San Francisco 49ers 28
Week 4
October 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17
Week 5
October 10: Buffalo Bills 38, Kansas City Chiefs 20
Week 6
October 17: Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Seattle Seahawks 20 (OT)
Week 7
October 24: Indianapolis Colts 30, San Francisco 49ers 18
Week 8
October 31: Dallas Cowboys 20, Minnesota Vikings 16
Week 9
November 7: Tennessee Titans 28, Los Angeles Rams 16
Week 10
November 14: Kansas City Chiefs 41, Las Vegas Raiders 14
Week 11
November 21: Los Angeles Chargers 41, Pittsburgh Steelers 37
Thanksgiving
November 25: Buffalo Bills 31, New Orleans Saints 6
Week 12
November 28: Baltimore Ravens 16, Cleveland Browns 10
Week 13
December 5: Kansas City Chiefs 22, Denver Broncos 9
Week 14
December 12: Green Bay Packers 45, Chicago Bears 30
Week 15
December 19: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 16
December 26: Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 17
January 2: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC