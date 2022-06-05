2022 Father's Day Gift Guide

With Father's Day fast approaching we've done our best to help you with some early gift ideas for the sports loving Dad in your life.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

FOCO's Father's Day Sale

Sports merchandise site FOCO is having a huge Father's Day Flash Sale in honor of all those wonderful Dads out there. We picked out some of the best items for LA professional sports fans:

Freddie Freeman Dodgers City Connect Bobblehead

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner Dodgers Trio Bobblehead

Rams Reusable Shopping Bag

Rams Reusable Shopping Bag Clear

Chargers Reusable Shopping Bag

Dodgers Floral Straw Hat

Lakers Floral Straw Hat

Rams Floral Straw Hat

Chargers Floral Straw Hat

Rams Lounge Pants

Rams Gray Athletic Lounge Pants

Chargers Lounge Pants

FANATICS

Fanatics, the official merchandise partner of the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL is offering free shipping on all orders over $24 for Father's Day with the promo code 24SHIP.

Here's their full list of discounts for all Father's Day sports items.

We also found some of the best LA sports teams items available:

Dodgers City Connect Items

Rams Training Camp Hats

Chargers Training Camp Hats

FOR THE DADDY WHO IS ON THE GO WITH HIS KIDS

A new company has created a convenient and stylish way to transport your kids. Meet Joey Wagon, a wagon that will help you in your everyday family life. Joey Wagon is the ideal way to transport your kids all over the place. Purchase yours at www.myjoey.com.

TEETH WHITENING

Every father wants pearly white teeth and now you can get your dad the Pearl Infused Pro Light Dental Whitening System that works 7X faster than all other teeth whitening kits. Developed by dentists, this kit includes: Pro Light, Serum, Rinse, and Pearl Infused Mint Whitening Toothpaste.

MEXICAN CRAFT COCKTAILS

San Diego-based company SouthNorte is one of the leading makers of Mexican style craft beers. Now, they're making three premium RTD cocktails that incorporate all the flavors of Mexico. The three cocktail offerings are a Mexican Mule, a Matador and the SouthNorte. According to the company, the cocktails are not just drinks, they're experiences. Order yours for your Father at www.southnorte.com.

FOR THE DAD THAT LOVES TO BBQ

July is national grilling month which makes Father's Day the perfect time to get a grilling related gift for the Dad that loves to BBQ in your life.

ChopBox is a meat and seafood delivery service that brings you gourmet lines of burgers, steaks, ribs, hot dogs, chicken wings, salmon, and more.

MANNKITCHEN is known for its line of pepper grinders. The aptly named "Pepper Cannon" is known as the Ferrari of pepper grinders and can season your steaks for grilling with just seven cranks and can hold over a cup of pepper.

Pull Start Fire allows Dad's to grill the old fashion way. Just add wood, pull the string, and let the flames begin. No matches, lighters, or kindling is needed.

PatPat Grilling Tongs these stainless steel kitchen tongs are a perfect gift for the grilling Dad. Non-slip, durable, and can be used for the BBQ or the frying pan.

Fuego Box is a hot sauce club that provides the ultimate flavors for your summer BBQs. Inside the Fuego Box is HOT HIVE Spicy Honey or Bourbon Barrel-Aged HOT HIVE (Mild), RIZA Ghost Pepper Verde Hot Sauce (Med-Hot), ZANA Organic Habanero Hot Sauce (Mild-Med), SEGA Smoked Onion Pineapple Reaper Hot Sauce (Hot), and Himalayan Ghost Pepper Salt (Hot) OR another limited edition Fuego Spice. All inside a custom handmade wooden Fuego Box crate.