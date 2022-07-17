2022 Home Run Derby: How to watch, channel, streaming, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For almost four decades, the MLB’s most talented hitters have competed in baseball’s Home Run Derby.

And though the event has seen many changes since its inaugural start in 1985, one thing has always stayed the same – the power.

It’s a baseball lover's dream to see a simple swing transcend into a home run right before their eyes. Imagine an entire day devoted to homers.

The slugfest features some of the league’s most powerful hitters, including Mets’ Pete Alonso, the 2021 defending champion and Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the slug experience before it begins in July, including its start time, TV channel and streaming links:

When is the 2022 Home Run Derby?

The 2022 Home Run Derby is slated for July 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 Home Run Derby?

The 32nd iteration of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby is being held in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

What channel is the 2022 Home Run Derby on?

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will air on the MLB Network and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

How to stream the 2022 Home Run Derby

The 2022 Home Run Derby is available to watch on MLB.com.

Who is competing in the 2022 Home Run Derby?

The participants for the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby include:

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies: No. 1

Pete Alonso, New York Mets: No. 2

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers: No. 3

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals: No. 4

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians: No. 5

Julio Yarnel Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners: No. 6

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves: No. 7

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals: No. 8

2022 Home Run Derby bracket

Here are the four first-round matchups in the Home Run Derby bracket:

No. 1 Schwarber vs. No. 8 Pujols

No. 2 Alonso vs. No. 7 Acuña Jr.

No. 3 Seager vs. No. 6 Rodríguez

No. 4 Soto vs. No. 5 Ramírez