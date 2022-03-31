What to Know The 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is scheduled for April 8-10.

Different types of racing series, including INDYCAR and IMSA, will thrill fans during the three-day event.

The headlining INDYCAR Series competition is scheduled for Sunday.

The green flag is about to drop on a weekend of racing at the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Different types of racing series representing a broad range of competitions, including the Sunday's headlining INDYCAR series and Saturday's thrilling IMSA sports car race, will be on the 11-turn street course for grand prix weekend -- April 8-10.

A fixture since 1975, the pandemic put the brakes on the race weekend in 2020. The 2021 race was in late September, meaning just over six months have passed since the checkered flag dropped on Shoreline Drive.

Here's what to know about this year's festival of racing.

What types of race cars will be at the 2022 Grand Prix of Long Beach?

Different types of racing series await fans during the three-day event, scheduled for April 8-10. Here’s a quick guide to what’s on track.

NTT INDYCAR Series

This is the long-time headline event at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. The exciting and highly competitive series features six-time series champion Scott Dixon and previous GPLB winners and defending series champion Alex Palou. A thrilling qualifying session is scheduled for Saturday before Sunday’s main event.

Colton Herta won last year's INDYCAR Series race.

These powerful and lightweight cars will reach about 185 mph on the long blast down Shoreline Drive. Watch the video below to take a record-setting lap around the Long Beach street course with series star and four-time Indy 500 champ Hélio Castroneves.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

You know it’s a big race weekend when this world-class series isn’t the headliner. IMSA features two classes of the most advanced race cars around — one class for prototype racer, another for production-based cars like Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, Corvette and more. Qualifying is Friday for the 100-mile street-course shootout on Saturday.

The Whelen Engineering Racing team of Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr won the 2021 race.

Super Drift Challenge

Here’s a fan favorite. It’s not about how fast you get around the track, but how you do it. Drivers slide in a controlled drift around the street circuit, leaving a cloud of smoke at every turn. Qualifying and the main competition are Friday and Saturday nights.

SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks

They might seem out of place on the streets of Long Beach, but these high-powered trucks are entertaining. The SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks series features high-flying trucks racing and ramp jumping both Saturday and Sunday.

Porsche Carrera Cup North America

More than two dozen Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racers will be on the track for two 45-minute races on Saturday and Sunday. Every car is identical, so it’s down to the skill of these up-and-coming drivers and their teams.

Historic IMSA GTP Challenge

Historic prototype sports cars from the 1980s and 1990s will be on track Saturday and Sunday. Purpose-built race cars by Ford, Jaguar, Mazda, Nissan, Lola and Toyota are part of the rolling museum on wheels.

What is the Grand Prix of Long Beach schedule?

Friday, April 8

7:30 a.m. Spectator Gates Open

7:45 a.m. – 8:25 AM Porsche Carrera Cup (PCC) Practice #1

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 AM IMSA Practice #1

10:30 a.m. – 10:50 AM Historic IMSA GTP Challenge (GTP) Practice #1

11:05 a.m. – 11:35 AM PCC Practice #2

12:40 p.m. – 1:00 PM Stadium SUPER Trucks (SST) Practice #1

1:15 p.m. – 3:00 PM IMSA Practice #2

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 PM INDYCAR Practice #1

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 PM PCC Qualifying

4:55 p.m. – 5:55 PM INDYCAR Autograph Session (INDYCAR Paddock – free to all spectators)

5:10 p.m. – 5:55 PM IMSA Qualifying

6:30 p.m. – 6:50 PM Super Drift Practice

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 PM Formula D Super Drift Challenge Competition #1

Saturday, April 9

7:30 a.m. Spectator Gates Open

8:45 a.m. – 9:45 AM INDYCAR Practice #2

9:55 a.m. – 10:15 AM HMSA Qualifying

10:20 a.m. – 10:35 AM IMSA Series Pit Set Up

10:45 a.m. – 11:25 AM Porsche Carrera Cup Race #1

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 AM IMSA WeatherTech Championship Autograph Session (IMSA Paddock – free to all spectators)

12:05 p.m. – 1:20 PM INDYCAR Qualifying & FIRESTONE FAST 6

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 PM Commence IMSA Pre-Race

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 PM Start of IMSA Sportscar Grand Prix of Long Beach (100 min)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 PM Stadium SUPER Trucks Race #1

5:15 p.m. – 5:35 PM Historic IMSA GTP Challenge Race #1

6:00 p.m. Acura and ASM Global Present Saturday Concert Starring Royal Machines w/special guests (Terrace Plaza in front of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center)

6:00 p.m. – 6:20 PM Super Drift Practice

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 PM Formula D Super Drift Challenge Competition #2

Sunday, April 10

7:30 a.m. Spectator Gates Open

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 AM INDYCAR Warm Up

10:45 a.m. – 11:05 AM Historic IMSA GTP Challenge Race #2

11:10 a.m. – 11:20 AM Acura NSX Hot Laps

11:25 a.m. – 11:40 AM Mothers Exotic Car Parade

11:45 a.m. INDYCAR Pre Race

12:05 p.m. INDYCARS to Grid

12:29 p.m. “Drivers To Your Cars”

12:38 p.m. “Drivers Start Your Engines

12:45 p.m. – 3:00 PM ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH (Race #3 of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series – 85 Laps)

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 PM Stadium SUPER Trucks Race #2

4:20 p.m. – 5:00 PM Porsche Carrera Cup Race #2

How can I get tickets for the Grand Prix of Long Beach?

There are several ticket options. You can buy tickets at the track or pre-order here. If you’d like to see the IndyCar paddock, you’ll need to buy a ticket for that, too.

Where is the best place to sit at the track?

Every part of the track has its own appeal. Drivers carve their way through the 1.9-mile, 11-turn track where a mistake often means contact with tire barriers or the unforgiving walls lining the course.

Shoreline Drive’s grand stands provide a view of the fastest part of the track and pit lane, where races can be won and lost in moments. Other seating areas are near tight corners where drivers battle for position. Turn 1 at the end of the main straight and the hairpin leading onto Shoreline Drive are potential pinch-points for mayhem. Watch drivers carry speed through Turn 6 before a short blast through toward the back straight. Turn 10 is another great place to watch cars on the cornering limit.

Where is parking for the Grand Prix of Long Beach?

So you're planning to drive. Be prepared for heavy traffic coming and going on race weekend. There are several reserved parking areas near the track. Click here for a map of parking options. You'll get a parking pass that will need to be displayed. There are also several city-owned lots in the downtown area.

What's the best way to get to Long Beach?

There’s a Metro A (Blue) Line stop just a few blocks from the track entrance. It’s a great option to avoid traffic on freeways and streets. Click here for A Line information and other public transit options.

Here are options if you're leaving the car at home

What's the weather forecast for grand prix weekend?

Isn't it always sunny in Long Beach? Check here for forecast updates.

Are there COVID health rules?

There are none. The state lifted vaccine requirements for indoor mega-events, like those inside the Long Beach Convention Center, on April 1. Mask protocols also have been scrapped, so there are not COVID rules at this year’s event.

What items can I bring to the Grand Prix of Long Beach?

Here's a list of items that fans are not allowed to bring to the track.