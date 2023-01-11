2022 NFL Touchdown Leaders for Passing, Rushing, Receiving, More

2022 NFL touchdown leaders for passing, receiving, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Whether it was through the air, on the ground or in the return game, these players spent the bulk of 2022 in the endzone.

This season’s NFL touchdown leaders featured some of the league’s biggest stars, along with a few up-and-comers. Between actual games and fantasy showdowns, these players were capable of swinging a matchup on a single play.

Before the playoffs get underway, let’s celebrate the league leaders in touchdowns from the regular season.

2022 NFL passing touchdowns leaders

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put himself atop the NFL MVP ladder with a league-leading 41 touchdown passes in 2022. It’s the second time Mahomes has led the NFL in passing TDs (50 in 2018).

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills tied for second with 35 touchdowns apiece, though each player logged one fewer game than Mahomes with the cancellation of their Week 17 game in Cincinnati.

Here is a look at the other quarterbacks who rounded out the top 11 in touchdown passes this season:

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC: 41

T-2. Joe Burrow, CIN: 35

T-2. Josh Allen, BUF: 35

4. Geno Smith, SEA: 30

T-5. Kirk Cousins, MIN: 29

T-5. Jared Goff, DET: 29

7. Aaron Rodgers, GB: 26

T-8. Tom Brady, TB: 25

T-8. Justin Herbert, LAC: 25

T-8. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA: 25

T-8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX: 25

2022 NFL rushing touchdowns leaders

Jamaal Williams left the rest of the NFL in the dust when it came to rushing touchdowns in 2022. The Detroit Lions running back scored 17 times, putting him four touchdowns above everyone else in the league this season and moving him past Barry Sanders for the franchise’s single-season record.

1. Jamaal Williams, DET: 17

T-2. Derrick Henry, TEN: 13

T-2. Austin Ekeler, LAC: 13

T-2. Jalen Hurts, PHI: 13

T-5. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL: 12

T-5. Nick Chubb, CLE: 12

T-5. Josh Jacobs, LV: 12

8. Miles Sanders, PHI: 11

9. Saquon Barkley, NYG: 10

T-10. Tony Pollard, DAL: 9

T-10. Kenneth Walker, SEA: 9

2022 NFL receiving touchdowns leaders

For the second time in three seasons, Davante Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns. The Las Vegas Raiders star scored 14 TDs in 2022, two more than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for the league lead.

1. Davante Adams, LV: 14

2. Travis Kelce, KC: 12

T-3. Stefon Diggs, BUF: 11

T-3. George Kittle, SF: 11

T-3. A.J. Brown, PHI: 11

T-6. Jerick McKinnon, KC: 9

T-6. Tyler Lockett, SEA: 9

T-6. Amari Cooper, CLE: 9

T-6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL: 9

T-6. Ja’Marr Chase, CIN: 9

Justin Jefferson, who led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards, just missed out on the top 10 in receiving touchdowns with eight.

2022 NFL total touchdowns leaders

Austin Ekeler’s ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield propelled him to the top of the NFL’s touchdown leaderboard. He added five receiving touchdowns to go along with his 13 on the ground to move past Williams in overall scores.

1. Austin Ekeler, LAC: 18

2. Jamaal Williams, DET: 17

3. Davante Adams, LV: 14

T-4. Derrick Henry, TEN: 13

T-4. Christian McCaffrey, CAR/SF: 13

T-4. Nick Chubb, CLE: 13

T-4. Jalen Hurts, PHI: 13

T-8. Travis Kelce, KC: 12

T-8. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL: 12

T-8. Tony Pollard, DAL: 12

T-8. Josh Jacobs, LV: 12

2022 NFL defensive touchdowns leaders

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was the leading defensive scorer of the 2022 season. With two pick-sixes and one scoop-and-score, Dugger was the only defensive player to score three touchdowns this season.

Along with leading all NFL defensive players in touchdowns, Dugger was among the leading scorers on the team. Only two Patriots skill position players – Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson – scored more than three touchdowns this season.

Two other defensive players had multiple touchdowns this season. Washington Commanders Kendall Fuller cornerback returned two interceptions for touchdowns, while Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward scored twice on fumble recoveries.

2022 NFL return touchdown leaders

Bills running back Nyheim Hines went from zero return touchdowns on the year to two in Week 18.

The first came on one of the most emotional plays of the entire NFL season. The Bills faced the Patriots in Buffalo in their first game following the collapse of Damar Hamlin, and Hines opened the contest with a 96-yard kick return touchdown, sending Highmark Stadium into hysteria.

In the second half, Hines followed up his storybook touchdown with another one. This time, he took a kickoff 101 yards to the house, giving the Bills a lead they would not surrender.

Hines was the only NFL player with multiple return touchdowns on kickoffs or punts this season. Four others had a kickoff return touchdown and three more scored on punt returns.