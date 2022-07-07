2022 NHL Draft: Start time, top players, order and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Montreal Canadiens are now on the clock.

The 2022 NHL Draft is set to go live on Thursday, July 7, as 225 athletes will hear their names called throughout the two-day program.

So, when is the draft and what can you expect from it? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NHL Draft:

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When is the 2022 NHL Draft?

The 2022 NHL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday, July 7, with Round 1 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will be on Friday, July 8, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

How to watch the 2022 NHL Draft

For viewers in the United States, Round 1 will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+. Viewers in Canada can watch on Sportsnet or TVA Sports. It will also be streamed on Sportsnet Now. Rounds 2-7 will be broadcast on NHL Network.

Where is the 2022 NHL Draft?

The 2022 NHL Draft will take place in Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens. This will be Montreal’s 27th time hosting the event and the first since 2009.

Who are the top players in the 2022 NHL Draft?

There’s no consensus No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, leaving for some debate on who the honor could go to. Here are 10 of the top prospects in the draft:

Juraj Slafkovský, LW, TPS – Finland

Shane Wright, C, Kingston – Canada

Logan Cooley, C, US U-18

Cutter Gauthier, LW, US U-18

David Jiříček, RHD, Plzen – Czech

Ŝimon Nemec, RDH, Nitra – Slovakia

Marco Kasper, C, Rogle – Sweden

Matthew Savoie, C, Winnipeg

Joaquin Kemell, RW, JYP – Finland

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, RW, Djurgarden – Sweden

What is the 2022 NHL Draft order?

With 225 picks across seven rounds, there are plenty of selections to sort through. Here’s the current seven-round order:

Round 1

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Minnesota Wild (from LA)

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)

27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL)

28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)

29. Edmonton Oilers

30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning

32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)

Round 2

33. Montreal Canadiens

34. Arizona Coyotes

35. Seattle Kraken

36. Arizona Coyotes (from PHI)

37. New Jersey Devils

38. Chicago Blackhawks

39. Ottawa Senators

40. Detroit Red Wings

41. Buffalo Sabres

42. Anaheim Ducks

43. Arizona Coyotes (from SJ)

44. Columbus Blue Jackets

45. Arizona Coyotes (from NYI)

46. Washington Capitals (from WPG)

47. Minnesota Wild (from VAN via ARI)

48. Vegas Golden Knights

49. Seattle Kraken (from NSH)

50. Dallas Stars

51. Los Angeles Kings

52. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)

53. Anaheim Ducks (from PIT)

54. Boston Bruins

55. Winnipeg Jets (from STL via NYR)

56. Minnesota Wild*

57. Chicago Blackhawks (from MIN)

58. Seattle Kraken (from TOR)

59. Calgary Flames

60. Carolina Hurricanes

61. Seattle Kraken (from FLA via CGY)

62. Montreal Canadiens (from EDM)

63. New York Rangers

64. Ottawa Senators (from TB)

65. New York Islanders (from COL)

* denotes compensatory pick

Round 3

66. Montreal Canadiens

67. Arizona Coyotes

68. Seattle Kraken

69. Philadelphia Flyers

70. New Jersey Devils

71. Carolina Hurricanes (from CHI)

72. Ottawa Senators

73. Detroit Red Wings

74. Buffalo Sabres

75. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)

76. San Jose Sharks

77. Winnipeg Jets (from CBJ)

78. New York Islanders

79. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG via VAN)

80. Vancouver Canucks (from VAN via VGK, OTT)

81. Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK)

82. Nashville Predators

83. Dallas Stars

84. Nashville Predators (from LA)

85. Washington Capitals

86. Los Angeles Kings (from PIT)

87. Ottawa Senators (from BOS)

88. St. Louis Blues

89. Minnesota Wild

90. Chicago Blackhawks (from TOR via CGY)

91. Boston Bruins (from CGY)

92. Montreal Canadiens (from CAR)

93. Florida Panthers

94. Chicago Blackhawks (from EDM)

95. Vegas Golden Knights (from NYR)

96. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TB)

97. Colorado Avalanche

Round 4

98. Montreal Canadiens

99. Winnipeg Jets (from ARI)

100. Seattle Kraken

101. Philadelphia Flyers

102. New Jersey Devils

103. Tampa Bay Lightning (from CHI)

104. Ottawa Senators

105. Detroit Red Wings

106. Buffalo Sabres

107. Anaheim Ducks

108. San Jose Sharks

109. Columbus Blue Jackets

110. New Jersey Devils (from NYI)

111. New York Rangers (from WPG via VGK)

112. Vancouver Canucks

113. Detroit Red Wings (from VGK)

114. Nashville Predators

115. Dallas Stars

116. Los Angeles Kings

117. Seattle Kraken (from WSH)

118. Pittsburgh Penguins

119. Boston Bruins

120. St. Louis Blues

121. Minnesota Wild

122. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TOR)

123. Seattle Kraken (from CGY)

124. Carolina Hurricanes

125. Florida Panthers

126. New Jersey Devils (from EDM)

127. Montreal Canadiens (from NYR via FLA)

128. Montreal Canadiens (from TB)

129. Detroit Red Wings (From COL)

Round 5

130. Montreal Canadiens

131. Arizona Coyotes

132. Seattle Kraken

133. Philadelphia Flyers

134. Buffalo Sabres (from NJ)

135. Vegas Golden Knights (from CHI)

136. Ottawa Senators

137. Detroit Red Wings

138. San Jose Sharks (from BUF via VGK)

139. Anaheim Ducks

140. San Jose Sharks (own pick, via MIN)

141. New Jersey Devils (from CBJ)

142. New York Islanders

143. Ottawa Senators (from WPG)

144. Vancouver Canucks

145. Vegas Golden Knights

146. Nashville Predators

147. Dallas Stars

148. Los Angeles Kings

149. Washington Capitals

150. Pittsburgh Penguins

151. Ottawa Senators (from BOS)

152. St. Louis Blues

153. Minnesota Wild

154. Anaheim Ducks (from TOR)

155. Calgary Flames

156. Carolina Hurricanes

157. Florida Panthers

158. Edmonton Oilers

159. New York Rangers

160. Tampa Bay Lightning

161. Colorado Avalanche

Round 6

162. Montreal Canadiens

163. Arizona Coyotes

164. Seattle Kraken

165. Philadelphia Flyers

166. New Jersey Devils

167. Chicago Blackhawks

168. Ottawa Senators

169. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)

170. Buffalo Sabres

171. Carolina Hurricanes (from ANA)

172. San Jose Sharks

173. Chicago Blackhawks (from CBJ)

174. New York Islanders

175. Winnipeg Jets

176. Vancouver Canucks

177. Vegas Golden Knights

178. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH)

179. Dallas Stars

180. Los Angeles Kings

181. Washington Capitals

182. Pittsburgh Penguins

183. Boston Bruins

184. St. Louis Blues

185. Minnesota Wild

186. Florida Panthers (from TOR via CBJ)

187. Buffalo Sabres (from CGY via FLA)

188. Carolina Hurricanes

189. Florida Panthers

190. Edmonton Oilers

191. New York Rangers

192. Tampa Bay Lightning

193. Colorado Avalanche

Round 7

194. Montreal Canadiens

195. San Jose Sharks (from ARI)

196. Seattle Kraken

197. Philadelphia Flyers

198. New Jersey Devils

199. Chicago Blackhawks

200. Boston Bruins (from OTT)

201. Detroit Red Wings

202. Buffalo Sabres

203. Columbus Blues Jackets (from ANA)

204. San Jose Sharks (own pick, via OTT)

205. Carolina Hurricanes (from CBJ)

206. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

207. Winnipeg Jets

208. Vancouver Canucks

209. Vegas Golden Knights

210. Nashville Predators

211. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL)

212. Detroit Red Wings (from LA)

213. Washington Capitals

214. Pittsburgh Penguins

215. Boston Bruins

216. Montreal Canadiens (from STL via MTL, PHI, ARI)

217. San Jose Sharks (from MIN)

218. Toronto Maple Leafs

219. Calgary Flames

220. Carolina Hurricanes

221. Florida Panthers

222. Edmonton Oilers

223. Tampa Bay Lightning (from NYR)

224. Tampa Bay Lightning

225. Colorado Avalanche