2022 NHL Draft: Start time, top players, order and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Montreal Canadiens are now on the clock.
The 2022 NHL Draft is set to go live on Thursday, July 7, as 225 athletes will hear their names called throughout the two-day program.
So, when is the draft and what can you expect from it? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NHL Draft:
When is the 2022 NHL Draft?
The 2022 NHL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday, July 7, with Round 1 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will be on Friday, July 8, starting at 11 a.m. ET.
How to watch the 2022 NHL Draft
Sports
Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.
For viewers in the United States, Round 1 will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+. Viewers in Canada can watch on Sportsnet or TVA Sports. It will also be streamed on Sportsnet Now. Rounds 2-7 will be broadcast on NHL Network.
Where is the 2022 NHL Draft?
The 2022 NHL Draft will take place in Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens. This will be Montreal’s 27th time hosting the event and the first since 2009.
Who are the top players in the 2022 NHL Draft?
There’s no consensus No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, leaving for some debate on who the honor could go to. Here are 10 of the top prospects in the draft:
Juraj Slafkovský, LW, TPS – Finland
Shane Wright, C, Kingston – Canada
Logan Cooley, C, US U-18
Cutter Gauthier, LW, US U-18
David Jiříček, RHD, Plzen – Czech
Ŝimon Nemec, RDH, Nitra – Slovakia
Marco Kasper, C, Rogle – Sweden
Matthew Savoie, C, Winnipeg
Joaquin Kemell, RW, JYP – Finland
Jonathan Lekkerimaki, RW, Djurgarden – Sweden
What is the 2022 NHL Draft order?
With 225 picks across seven rounds, there are plenty of selections to sort through. Here’s the current seven-round order:
Round 1
1. Montreal Canadiens
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Minnesota Wild (from LA)
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL)
28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)
32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)
Round 2
33. Montreal Canadiens
34. Arizona Coyotes
35. Seattle Kraken
36. Arizona Coyotes (from PHI)
37. New Jersey Devils
39. Ottawa Senators
40. Detroit Red Wings
41. Buffalo Sabres
42. Anaheim Ducks
43. Arizona Coyotes (from SJ)
44. Columbus Blue Jackets
45. Arizona Coyotes (from NYI)
46. Washington Capitals (from WPG)
47. Minnesota Wild (from VAN via ARI)
48. Vegas Golden Knights
49. Seattle Kraken (from NSH)
50. Dallas Stars
52. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)
53. Anaheim Ducks (from PIT)
54. Boston Bruins
55. Winnipeg Jets (from STL via NYR)
56. Minnesota Wild*
57. Chicago Blackhawks (from MIN)
58. Seattle Kraken (from TOR)
59. Calgary Flames
60. Carolina Hurricanes
61. Seattle Kraken (from FLA via CGY)
62. Montreal Canadiens (from EDM)
63. New York Rangers
64. Ottawa Senators (from TB)
65. New York Islanders (from COL)
* denotes compensatory pick
Round 3
66. Montreal Canadiens
67. Arizona Coyotes
68. Seattle Kraken
69. Philadelphia Flyers
70. New Jersey Devils
71. Carolina Hurricanes (from CHI)
72. Ottawa Senators
73. Detroit Red Wings
74. Buffalo Sabres
75. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)
76. San Jose Sharks
77. Winnipeg Jets (from CBJ)
78. New York Islanders
79. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG via VAN)
80. Vancouver Canucks (from VAN via VGK, OTT)
81. Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK)
82. Nashville Predators
83. Dallas Stars
84. Nashville Predators (from LA)
85. Washington Capitals
86. Los Angeles Kings (from PIT)
87. Ottawa Senators (from BOS)
88. St. Louis Blues
89. Minnesota Wild
90. Chicago Blackhawks (from TOR via CGY)
91. Boston Bruins (from CGY)
92. Montreal Canadiens (from CAR)
93. Florida Panthers
94. Chicago Blackhawks (from EDM)
95. Vegas Golden Knights (from NYR)
96. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TB)
97. Colorado Avalanche
Round 4
98. Montreal Canadiens
99. Winnipeg Jets (from ARI)
100. Seattle Kraken
101. Philadelphia Flyers
102. New Jersey Devils
103. Tampa Bay Lightning (from CHI)
104. Ottawa Senators
105. Detroit Red Wings
106. Buffalo Sabres
107. Anaheim Ducks
108. San Jose Sharks
109. Columbus Blue Jackets
110. New Jersey Devils (from NYI)
111. New York Rangers (from WPG via VGK)
112. Vancouver Canucks
113. Detroit Red Wings (from VGK)
114. Nashville Predators
115. Dallas Stars
116. Los Angeles Kings
117. Seattle Kraken (from WSH)
118. Pittsburgh Penguins
119. Boston Bruins
120. St. Louis Blues
121. Minnesota Wild
122. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TOR)
123. Seattle Kraken (from CGY)
124. Carolina Hurricanes
125. Florida Panthers
126. New Jersey Devils (from EDM)
127. Montreal Canadiens (from NYR via FLA)
128. Montreal Canadiens (from TB)
129. Detroit Red Wings (From COL)
Round 5
130. Montreal Canadiens
131. Arizona Coyotes
132. Seattle Kraken
133. Philadelphia Flyers
134. Buffalo Sabres (from NJ)
135. Vegas Golden Knights (from CHI)
136. Ottawa Senators
137. Detroit Red Wings
138. San Jose Sharks (from BUF via VGK)
139. Anaheim Ducks
140. San Jose Sharks (own pick, via MIN)
141. New Jersey Devils (from CBJ)
142. New York Islanders
143. Ottawa Senators (from WPG)
144. Vancouver Canucks
145. Vegas Golden Knights
146. Nashville Predators
147. Dallas Stars
148. Los Angeles Kings
149. Washington Capitals
150. Pittsburgh Penguins
151. Ottawa Senators (from BOS)
152. St. Louis Blues
153. Minnesota Wild
154. Anaheim Ducks (from TOR)
155. Calgary Flames
156. Carolina Hurricanes
157. Florida Panthers
158. Edmonton Oilers
159. New York Rangers
160. Tampa Bay Lightning
161. Colorado Avalanche
Round 6
162. Montreal Canadiens
163. Arizona Coyotes
164. Seattle Kraken
165. Philadelphia Flyers
166. New Jersey Devils
167. Chicago Blackhawks
168. Ottawa Senators
169. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)
170. Buffalo Sabres
171. Carolina Hurricanes (from ANA)
172. San Jose Sharks
173. Chicago Blackhawks (from CBJ)
174. New York Islanders
175. Winnipeg Jets
176. Vancouver Canucks
177. Vegas Golden Knights
178. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH)
179. Dallas Stars
180. Los Angeles Kings
181. Washington Capitals
182. Pittsburgh Penguins
183. Boston Bruins
184. St. Louis Blues
185. Minnesota Wild
186. Florida Panthers (from TOR via CBJ)
187. Buffalo Sabres (from CGY via FLA)
188. Carolina Hurricanes
189. Florida Panthers
190. Edmonton Oilers
191. New York Rangers
192. Tampa Bay Lightning
193. Colorado Avalanche
Round 7
194. Montreal Canadiens
195. San Jose Sharks (from ARI)
196. Seattle Kraken
197. Philadelphia Flyers
198. New Jersey Devils
199. Chicago Blackhawks
200. Boston Bruins (from OTT)
201. Detroit Red Wings
202. Buffalo Sabres
203. Columbus Blues Jackets (from ANA)
204. San Jose Sharks (own pick, via OTT)
205. Carolina Hurricanes (from CBJ)
206. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)
207. Winnipeg Jets
208. Vancouver Canucks
209. Vegas Golden Knights
210. Nashville Predators
211. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL)
212. Detroit Red Wings (from LA)
213. Washington Capitals
214. Pittsburgh Penguins
215. Boston Bruins
216. Montreal Canadiens (from STL via MTL, PHI, ARI)
217. San Jose Sharks (from MIN)
218. Toronto Maple Leafs
219. Calgary Flames
220. Carolina Hurricanes
221. Florida Panthers
222. Edmonton Oilers
223. Tampa Bay Lightning (from NYR)
224. Tampa Bay Lightning
225. Colorado Avalanche