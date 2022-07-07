2022 NHL Draft: Tracking every pick from first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The best young hockey players in the world are ready to cross the big stage.
The 2022 NHL Draft will take place over two days, beginning Thursday with the first round and continuing on Friday with Rounds 2-7. The Montreal Canadiens had the top overall selection and got to make it in their home arena, Bell Centre.
After Montreal, the New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers rounded out the top five. In all, 23 teams entered the draft with a first-round pick, but organizations can still make deals to acquire a 2022 first-rounder. Just look at the Chicago Blackhawks, who acquired the No. 7 overall pick as part of a trade return from sending Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators Thursday afternoon.
Here’s the full list of Thursday night’s draft order and every first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft:
First round
- Montreal Canadiens: Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, TPS (FIN)
- New Jersey Devils: Simon Nemec, D, Nitra (SVK)
- Arizona Coyotes: Logan Cooley, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)
- Seattle Kraken: Shane Wright, C, Kingston (OHL)
- Philadelphia Flyers: Cutter Gauthier, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)
- Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI): David Jiricek, D, Plzen (CZE)
- Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT): Kevin Korchinski, D, Seattle (WHL)
- Detroit Red Wings
- Buffalo Sabres
- Anaheim Ducks
- San Jose Sharks
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Chicago Blackhawks (from MON via NYI)
- Winnipeg Jets
- Vancouver Canucks
- Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)
- Nashville Predators
- Dallas Stars
- Minnesota Wild (from LA)
- Washington Capitals
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)
- St. Louis Blues
- Minnesota Wild
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)
- Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL)
- Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)
- Edmonton Oilers
- Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Arizona Coyotes (from COL)