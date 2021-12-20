2022 Pro Bowl Fan Voting: Jonathan Taylor Leads the Pack; Two 49ers in Top Five

Two 49ers finish in top five of 2022 Pro Bowl fan voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The people have spoken, and they're big fans of the 49ers. So much so, that two 49ers finished in the top five of all fan voting for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

And the two names might surprise you.

Fan voting has come to a close, and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished second overall and led all defensive players with 264,687. He finished right behind Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who totaled 265,370 votes.

Then there's 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who finished fourth overall with 244,714 votes.

The top 5 Pro Bowl vote getters by fans include some names you would not expect. Full teams announced Wednesday (fan votes count just 1/3). pic.twitter.com/hQw9yVdOeO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

Bosa and Juszczyk both played big parts in the 49ers' 31-13 blowout win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons. Bosa recorded his 15th sack of the season and forced a fumble. Juszczyk caught one pass for six yards and also scored a six-yard touchdown on his only carry of the game. It was his first rushing TD of the year.

Juice dives into the end zone 🙌



pic.twitter.com/UFzbDXJfPI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 19, 2021

While Bosa and Juszczyk led the 49ers in fan votes, they weren't the only two who received plenty of love. After pleas from George Kittle and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, star left tackle Trent Williams went from eighth to first among offensive tackles. Kittle led all tight ends in the NFC.

Deebo Samuel, who is putting together a historic season, finsihed third among receivers in the NFC.

In final fan voting for Pro Bowl, which will be announced Wednesday: #49ers DE Nick Bosa finished 2nd overall in total votes and first among defensive players.



FB Kyle Juszczyk was 4th overall and first at FB.



TE George Kittle, OT Trent Williams finished 1st at their spots. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 20, 2021

Some other #49ers fan voting finishes for the Pro Bowl:



Deebo Samuel finished 3rd at WR and in NFC



Alex Mack finished 6th at C/3rd in NFC.



Jimmie Ward 8th at FS/4th NFC.



Laken Tomlinson 4th at guard/2nd NFC



Fred Warner 4th at LB/4th NFC — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 20, 2021

Fan voting counts for one-third of the selection process. Full Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday.