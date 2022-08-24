2022 US Open: Best Seats, Worst Seats

Considering the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has 22 outdoor courts, it’s safe to say there are a lot of seating options for spectators. But the best seating options? Well, that is another story.

If you’re a tennis fan, it’s likely you will do your best to attend at least one of the Grand Slam tournaments. And even better, if you live on the Eastern side of the U.S., there’s a Grand Slam tournament right in your backyard in Queens, N.Y.

But it’s not just about going to the event – it’s about where you sit.

Seating at the U.S. Open is highly imperative to getting the best out of your experience, so here are some tips and tricks in doing so.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Let’s first start with the stadium complex itself:

What does the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center look like?

The grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center contain 22 outdoor courts.

These 22 courts consist of four “show courts,” including Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand and Court 17. Then there are 13 field courts and five practice courts.

The main court is Arthur Ashe Stadium. The venue seats 23,771 people, the most of any tennis court in the world.

Where are the best seats at the U.S. Open?

The best seats at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are the ones closest to the action and featuring the best action.

In layman's terms, the seats on the lower tier of the stadium are better than the upper tier, simply for visualization reasons. The naked eye can only see so much if you’re hundreds of feet above a 78-foot long, 27-foot wide court.

Then again, the stadium seats upwards of 23,000 people, so it’s probably likely you will be watching the action from the jumbo screen.

It’s also no surprise that the best of the best, including the top-10 ranked players, most often find themselves competing on the main stage, Arthur Ashe Stadium. Therefore, if you’re a spectator anticipating adrenaline-filled excitement, it’s best to hit Arthur Ashe to see the tournament’s high-rollers.

This can also go both ways. Yes, top-ranked players are placed at Arthur Ashe, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the matches will be the most exciting. In fact, some of the greatest matchups are played on the other three “show courts.” Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand and Court 17 have some of the most thrilling duels, sometimes even more exciting than those at Ashe.

Where are the worst seats at the U.S. Open?

As aforementioned, the worst seats are those furthest from the courts. The higher up you are in the stadium, the further you are from hearing the back-and-forth exhales of the competitors and seeing the celebrations of athletes who clinch a set.

ESPN’s Arash Markazi has an interesting take on seating at Arthur Ashe Stadium following his experience at the 2017 U.S. Open. Markazi sat in section 322, Row 2, Seat 16, and it was definitely not his best choice.

He claims the view is too high to even engage with what is happening on the court below. So it’s pretty simple – there are just too many seats.

“All normal tennis etiquette is forgotten once the stairs and escalators hit the 300 level,” said Markazi. “It is apparently high enough from the lower bowl and two levels of 90 luxury suites to have any real impact on what's happening on the court.”

“It's not perfect, but that's OK. It's the US Open. It's supposed to be fun. Just wish the trip to the nearest restroom wasn't so far,” added Markazi.