2022 U.S. Open: Past Men's Winners and Records

The Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon are behind us and we all know what that means – it’s time for the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year: The U.S. Open.

The annual tournament debuted in 1881 for men and 1887 for women, and in 1978, the matches began to be held at the one and only USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

Once 1987 hit, the tournament officially became the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year for tennis. And that’s where the magic began.

Before the two-week competition begins, let’s take a look back at some winners and records held by men at the U.S. Open:

Who was the winner of the 2021 U.S. Open?

The 2021 U.S. Open men’s winner was Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, while the men’s doubles champions were USA’s Rajeev Ram and England’s Joe Salisbury. The 2021 mixed doubles champions were USA’s Desirae Krawczyk and England’s Joe Salisbury.

U.S. Open champions year-by-year

Here are the last five U.S. Open winners:

2021

Men’s singles: Daniil Medvedev

Men’s Doubles: Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury

Mixed Doubles: Desirae Krawczyk, Joe Salisbury

2020

Men’s singles: Dominic Thiem

Men’s Doubles: Mate Pavic, Bruno Soares

Mixed Doubles: *Canceled due to COVID-19

2019

Men’s singles: Rafael Nadal

Men’s Doubles: Juan Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah

Mixed Doubles: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jamie Murray

2018

Men’s singles: Novak Dokovic

Men’s Doubles: Mike Bryan, Jack Sock

Mixed Doubles: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jamie Murray

2017

Men’s singles: Rafael Nadal

Men’s Doubles: Jean-Julien Rojer, Horia Tecau

Mixed Doubles: Martina Hingis, Jamie Murray

What are some U.S. Open records made by men?

Here are some of the notable records made by men in the U.S. Open since 1881:

Most singles titles

Jimmy Connors (USA): 5

Pete Sampras (USA): 5

Roger Federer (CHE): 5

Most consecutive singles titles

Roger Federer (CHE): 5

Most doubles titles

Mike Bryan (USA): 6

Most consecutive doubles titles

Todd Woodbridge (AUS): 2

Mark Woodforde (AUS): 2

Most mixed doubles titles

Owen Davidson (AUS): 4

Marty Riessen (USA): 4

Bob Bryan (USA): 4

Most Championships (singles, doubles, mixed doubles)