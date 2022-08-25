2022 US Open: How to watch, draws, who's playing, who's favored to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The lone American Grand Slam is set to return to New York, and US Open fans around the globe are anticipating an intense two weeks of tennis.

The last major of the year is known for its blue and green hardcourts and features the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world.

The 2021 US Open crowned two singles champions. Emma Raducanu captured the championship on the women’s side after she won 10 straight matches from qualifying, while Daniil Medvedev won the men’s tournament by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, will not be competing in the 2022 event due to his vaccination status. The men’s draw will also lack No. 2 Alexander Zverev, who has been out with an ankle injury, and the 17th-ranked Reilly Opelka.

The women’s draw, meanwhile, will be highlighted by 23-time Grand Slam champion and six-time US Open winner, the legendary Serena Williams, who announced she will be retiring sometime after the tournament. She will play No. 80 Danka Kovinic.

Draws have been revealed, but the days and times of each match are still to be announced.

Let’s get into it. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 US Open:

When and where is the 2022 US Open?

The 2022 US Open main draw will take place on Monday, Aug. 29, and extend through Sunday, Sept. 11. The qualifying begins Tuesday, Aug. 23, and runs through Friday, Aug. 26.

The tournament will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

How can I watch the 2022 US Open?

The 2022 U.S. Open will be available to watch on ESPN and ESPN2.

You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

The tournament schedule is here, with individual match times for the first round on Monday and Tuesday to come.

What is the 2022 US Open draw?

The full women’s draw is available here. The top four seeds are Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa.

#USOpen DRAW REVEAL:



Iga Swiatek's quarter includes five other Grand Slam champions. pic.twitter.com/OqoC6Yb8NE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022

The full men’s draw is available here. The top four seeds are Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsisipas.

#USOpen DRAW REVEAL:



Top seed and defending champion @DaniilMedwed has Kyrgios, PCB and FAA in his quarter. pic.twitter.com/medkCEXgNz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022

How much does the 2022 US Open winner get?

The total compensation for this year's Grand Slam will be $60 million for the first time in tournament's history, surpassing last year's total of $57.5 million.

Additionally, the singles winners will be receiving a hefty check worth $2.6 million, an increase from last year's $2.5 million.

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles:

Place Prize Money Champion $2.6 million Runner-Up $1.3 million Semifinalist $705,000 Quarterfinalist $445,000 Fourth Round $278,000 Third Round $188,000 Second Round $121,000 First Round $80,000

Who is favored to win the men’s 2022 US Open?

Here are the latest odds for the men’s 2022 U.S. Open title, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Daniil Medvedev, +225

Rafael Nadal, +350

Carlos Alcaraz, +500

Nick Kyrgios, +850

Stefanos Tsitspas, +1200

Jannik Sinner, +1600

Taylor Fritz, +1800

Matteo Berrettini, +2800

Felix Auger Aliassime, +3300

Cameron Norrie, +3300

Borna Coric, +3300

Who is favored to win the women’s 2022 US Open?

Here are PointsBet’s latest odds for the women’s 2022 U.S. Open title:

Iga Swiatek, +350

Simona Halep, +750

Coco Gauff, +1200

Aryna Sabalenka, +1800

Elena Rybakina, +1800

Carolina Garcia, +1800

Naomi Osaka, +2000

Emma Raducanu, +2000

Ons Jabeur, +2200

Bianca Andreescu, +2800

Belinda Bencic, +2800

Jessica Pegula, +2800

Beatriz Haddad Maia, +2800

Karolina Pliskova, +3000

Madison Keys, +3000

