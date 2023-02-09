2023 NBA Finals, conference odds following trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The odds have shifted.

A chaotic 2023 NBA trade deadline has seen movement in which teams are expected to win it all come June.

Kevin Durant’s blockbuster move to the Phoenix Suns has dramatically increased their odds, while the Brooklyn Nets have plummeted in the aftermath of Durant’s departure and Kyrie Irving’s to Dallas.

However, the Suns are not the top favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Let’s take a look at updated championship and conference odds following the trade deadline:

Who is favored to win the 2023 NBA Finals?

The Suns are one of the favorites, but one team currently holds the edge. Here’s a look at the top 10 teams with the best odds to win the 2023 NBA Finals, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who is favored to win the Western Conference in 2022-23?

The Denver Nuggets are currently the top seed out West, but the odds don’t think it’ll last. Here’s how the Western Conference is expected to pan out:

Phoenix Suns, +210

Denver Nuggets, +325

Los Angeles Clippers, +600

Golden State Warriors, +800

Memphis Grizzlies, +800

Dallas Mavericks, +900

New Orleans Pelicans, +2200

Los Angeles Lakers , +3000

Sacramento Kings , +4000

Portland Trail Blazers, +5000

Minnesota Timberwolves, +8000

Utah Jazz, +10000

Oklahoma City Thunder, +20000

Houston Rockets, +50000

San Antonio Spurs, +50000

Who is favored to win the Eastern Conference in 2022-23?

It’s getting tight, but the Celtics are expected to finish out the campaign on top.

What will be the 2023 NBA Finals matchup?

Combining the previous two, these are the five matchups oddsmakers have in the 2023 NBA Finals:

Suns vs. Celtics, +600

Suns vs. Bucks, +900

Nuggets vs. Celtics, +900

Nuggets vs. Bucks, +1200

Clippers vs. Celtics, +1600

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.