2023 NFL Free Agency: Dates, Free Agents & More

After a lot of surprising results in the 2022-23 campaign, the beginning of free agency officially marks the beginning of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Players and coaches pursue new beginnings, new strategies and new answers that could lead to the Lombardy trophy. In order to obtain a trip to Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and Super Bowl LVIII, general managers must act fast in the free agent market.

NFL franchises are not always able to find success in the NFL Draft, therefore fans remain optimistic that their favorite teams will be quite aggressive in free agency in pursuit of the league’s top available talent.

Free agency is a stressful but highly anticipated time of the year for fans, players, coaches and general managers. Here’s everything you need to know about the start of free agency.

March 15: Free agency officially begins when the NFL League Year does at 4 p.m. EST.

March 15-17: Legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents between players' agents and teams can take place.

Notable 2021 NFL Free Agents:

• Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, 26 – team option

• Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (released), 31 – unrestricted

• Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks, 32 – unrestricted

• Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants, 26 - unrestricted

• Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers, 31 – unrestricted

• Carson Wentz, QB, Washington Commanders (released), 30 – unrestricted

• Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Miami Dolphins, 30 – unrestricted

• Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons, 29 - unrestricted

• Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints, 35 – unrestricted

• Gardner Minshew, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, 27 – unrestricted

• Baker Mayfield, QB, Los Angeles Rams, 28 - unrestricted

• Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, 26 0 unrestricted

• Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, 25 – unrestricted

• Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (released), 28 – unrestricted

• David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears, 25 – unrestricted

• Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, 25 – unrestricted

• Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions, 26 – unrestricted

• Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots, 26 – unrestricted

• Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins, 31 – unrestricted

• Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins, 27 – unrestricted

• Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns, 27 – unrestricted

• Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, 26 – unrestricted

• Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills, 26 – unrestricted

• Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, 25 – unrestricted

• D’Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers, 26 – unrestricted

• Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots, 26 – unrestricted

• JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, 26 – unrestricted

• Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers, 27 – unrestricted

• Robert Woods, WR, Tennessee Titans (released), 31 – unrestricted

• D.J. Chark, WR, Detroit Lions, 26 – unrestricted

• Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants, 26 – unrestricted

• Odell Beckham Jr, WR, Los Angeles Rams, 30 – unrestricted

• Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys, 27 – unrestricted

• Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (rumored franchise tag), 29 – unrestricted

• Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins, 27 – unrestricted

• Hayden Hurst, TE, Cincinnati Bengals, 29 – unrestricted

• Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers, 29 - unrestricted

• Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings, 24 – unrestricted

• Orlando Brown Jr, OT, Kansas City Chiefs, 27 – unrestricted

• Jawaan Taylor, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars, 25 – unrestricted

• Jason Kelce, OT, Philadelphia Eagles, 35 – unrestricted

• Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans (released), 31 – unrestricted

• Mike McGlinchey, OT, San Francisco 49ers, 28 – unrestricted

• Isaac Seumalo, OG, Philadelphia Eagles, 29 – unrestricted

• Javon Hargrave, DT, Philadelphia Eagles, 30 – unrestricted

• Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders, 26 – unrestricted

• Dre’Mont Jones, DE, Denver Broncos, 26 – unrestricted

• Zach Allen, DE, Arizona Cardinals, 26 – unrestricted

• Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles, 34 – unrestricted

• Fletcher Cox, DE, Philadelphia Eagles, 32 – unrestricted

• Marcus Davenport, Edge, New Orleans Saints, 27 – unrestricted

• Yannick Ngakoue, Edge, Indianapolis Colts, 28 – unrestricted

• Jadeveon Clowney, Edge, Cleveland Browns, 30 – unrestricted

• Melvin Ingram, Edge, Miami Dolphins, 34 – unrestricted

• Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33 – unrestricted

• Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Buffalo Bills, 25 – unrestricted

• Drue Tranquil, LB, Los Angeles Chargers, 28 – unrestricted

• Kyzir White, LB, Philadelphia Eagles, 27 – unrestricted

• Germaine Pratt, LB, Cincinnati Bengals, 27 – unrestricted

• Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys, 27 – unrestricted

• Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams, 32 – unrestricted

• James Bradberry IV, CB, Philadelphia Eagles, 30 – unrestricted

• Byron Murphy, CB, Arizona Cardinals, 25 – unrestricted

• Patrick Peterson, CB Minnesota Vikings, 33 – unrestricted

• Jimmie Ward, CB, San Francisco 49ers, 32 – unrestricted

• Jamel Dean, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26 – unrestricted

• Marcus Peters, CB, Baltimore Ravens, 30 – unrestricted

• Jessie Bates III, S, Cincinnati Bengals, 26 – unrestricted

• C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Philadelphia Eagles, 25 – unrestricted

• Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills, 32 – unrestricted

• Vonn Bell, S, Cincinnati Bengals, 28 – unrestricted