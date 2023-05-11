2023 WNBA season: All-Star game, draft, playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The WNBA season is around the corner, just in time as many other sports leagues wind down for the summer.

Just last season, the Las Vegas Aces claimed their inaugural championship. In the eight months since, blockbuster trades and free agency acquisitions have been made, college phenoms have been drafted and it’s a clean slate for each of the 12 teams looking to finish on top.

Here’s a look at important dates around the WNBA this season.

When does the 2023 WNBA regular season begin?

The WNBA returns for the 27th season on Friday, May 19. Eight teams will square off on the first day, followed by the remaining four on Saturday.

When is the WNBA All-Star game?

The WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for July 15 in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, home of the Las Vegas Aces.

It’s expected to be a two-day event covered by ESPN.

When is the WNBA draft?

The WNBA welcomed a new crop of stars just last month when stars like Aliyah Boston, Haley Jones and Maddy Siegrist joined the professional ranks.

Details on the 2024 WNBA Draft remain to be seen, but it’s guaranteed to be one of the most anticipated classes in league history. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink and Hailey Van Lith are just a few of the household names eligible to enter the draft come next spring.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will likely be held in April and in New York City, the host of the last five in-person drafts.

When is the 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup?

The Commissioner’s Cup is an in-season competition that designates specific regular-season matchups toward Cup standings. The championship is scheduled for August 15.

When are the 2023 WNBA playoffs?

The playoffs begin Wednesday, Sept. 13, three days after the conclusion of the regular season.

Depending on how long each series lasts, the latest possible date to determine a champion is Friday, Oct. 20.