2024 NFL Draft top prospects by position, first-round picks, date

The 2023 NFL Draft hasn’t even happened yet, but it isn’t too soon to look ahead to 2024.

Before you know it, the 2023 college football season will be here. NFL fans – especially those cheering for struggling franchises – will keep an especially close eye on the collegiate standouts.

While there’s still an entire season of evaluation to go, the 2024 class is already emerging as an intriguing group.

Who are the top prospects to watch? Here’s a full breakdown of next year’s class:

Who are the top 2024 NFL Draft prospects by position?

At this point, it’s still unclear which prospects will even declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. There are some guarantees due to their class or their pro stock, but stars seemingly emerge every year out of nowhere. Before his senior season at LSU, Joe Burrow was an afterthought within NFL circles.

Keeping that in mind, here’s a position-by-position look at some of the potential top prospects for 2024:

Quarterback

Caleb Williams, USC

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Michael Penix Jr. Washington

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Running back

Traveyon Henderson, Ohio State

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Blake Borum, Michigan

Will Shipley, Clemson

Wide receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Rome Odunze, Washington

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Tight end

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

Michael Trigg, Ole Miss

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Offensive tackle

Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

Zion Nelson, Miami

Interior offensive line

Connor Colby, Iowa

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

Defensive tackle

Michael Hall, Ohio State

Maason Smith, LSU

Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Shermar Turner, Texas A&M

Damon Payne Jr., Alabama

EDGE rusher

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Jared Verse, Florida State

Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Terrence Lewis, UCF

Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati

Cornerback

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Storm Duck, Penn State

Sheridan Jones, Clemson

Quavian White, Georgia State

Safety

Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

Calen Bullock, USC

James Williams, Miami

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Who are the top quarterback prospects in 2024?

It all starts with Caleb Williams.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was dominant in his first season at USC, throwing for 42 touchdowns and rushing for 10 more. He will be draft-eligible in 2024 after his junior season, and he’s already being penciled in as the No. 1 overall pick.

Beyond Williams, there are several other intriguing signal-callers who could enter the 2024 draft. North Carolina’s Drake Maye could challenge Williams for the top spot after totaling 45 touchdowns in 2022, his first season as a starter.

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Texas’ Quinn Ewers are among the other quarterbacks to watch.

Who has the most first-round picks in 2024?

Thirty of the 32 NFL teams are currently scheduled to pick in the first round in 2024.

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers have already traded their 2024 first-round picks. The Browns’ pick is owned by the Houston Texans after the Deshaun Watson trade, while the Panthers’ pick goes to the Chicago Bears after they moved up for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

So, Chicago and Houston have two first-round picks in 2024. Cleveland and Carolina don’t have any first-round picks in 2024. Every other team, as of now, owns its 2024 first-rounder.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25-27, 2024, in Detroit.