WNBA

2024 WNBA 3-point contest participants, how to watch, more

The contest is set for Friday, July 19.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The anticipation for the 2024 WNBA All-Star festivities is growing.

The highlight of the weekend will be Team USA women's basketball taking on the WNBA All-Stars, the latter of which will feature Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

But there will also be a skills challenge and 3-point contest, so fans will have multiple competitions to tune in to.

Who will be competing in the 3-point contest, specifically? Here's what to know:

When is the 2024 WNBA 3-point contest?

The 2024 contest is slated for Friday, July 19. Both the 3-point contest and skills challenge are on the same day, beginning at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 WNBA 3-point contest?

The 3-point contest will be part of the All-Star festivities in Phoenix.

Who is in the 2024 WNBA 3-point contest?

The WNBA on Wednesday announced the five participants. Here's a look at each, along with their respective teams and 3-point shooting percentages:

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu will not be participating.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA 3-point contest

The contest will be available to watch on ESPN.

